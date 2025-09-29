ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: Vijay Remained Inside Campaign Vehicle, Leading To Overcrowding, Restlessness, Says FIR

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

Karur: Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, heading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, remained inside his campaign vehicle at Velusamypuram, the venue, for an extended period, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the crowd that had gathered to attend his rally on September 27, according to an FIR into the incident in which at least 41 people have died.

The police have not booked any case against the actor, but registered an FIR against three key functionaries of the TVK -- district secretary for Karur North Mathiazhagan, party's state general secretary Bussy Anand, and TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar, in connection with the stampede.

Also on Monday, the probe panel, headed by Justice (retd) Aruna Jagadeesan, continued with the investigation into the stampede during Vijay's rally. The judge interacted with the patients at the government hospital and later said that she would submit a detailed report to the government once the probe was completed.

The toll due to the stampede at the rally increased to 41 on Monday, with a 60-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries at the hospital here.

The three party functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, a police official said.

According to the police, Vijay had remained inside his campaign vehicle at Velusamypuram, the venue, for an extended period, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the crowd that had gathered.

The stampede occurred after the crowd surged forward to have a closer glimpse of Vijay, the police said, adding that the narrow venue hardly afforded space for so many people, resulting in trampling. Police resorted to a lathi-charge in a bid to restore order. Many who fainted at the venue were rushed to the Karur government hospital.