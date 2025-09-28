Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Announces Rs 20 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased
TVK Chief Vijay pledged financial support to the Karur stampede victims' families and the injured. PM Modi also announced compensation.
Chennai: Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Sunday announced financial assistance for the families affected by the Karur stampede that occurred during his rally on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered two of his ministers to visit the spot after the stampede. Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy that claimed at least 39 lives.
Taking to X, Vijay said, "In a way that defies imagination, thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow."
Vijay announced that his party would provide Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also pledged Rs 2 lakh each to the injured undergoing treatment. He said the assistance was not compensation for the 'irreparable loss', but a gesture of solidarity.
"No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment," he added.
PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/UmPmpPUqZD— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025
The TVK chief said the faces of his supporters who had shown him affection flashed before his eyes as he grieved the tragedy. Calling the victims 'relatives', he said the incident has left his mind 'troubled' and his heart 'slipping from its place'.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia for the victims. PM Modi declared that Rs 2 lakh would be given to the families of those who died in the Karur tragedy and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
