Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Announces Rs 20 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay addresses supporters during a rally, in Namakkal ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 28, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST 2 Min Read

Chennai: Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Sunday announced financial assistance for the families affected by the Karur stampede that occurred during his rally on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered two of his ministers to visit the spot after the stampede. Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy that claimed at least 39 lives. Taking to X, Vijay said, "In a way that defies imagination, thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow."