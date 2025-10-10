ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: SC Questions HC Remarks On Vijay & TVK, 'Conflicting' Orders By 2 Benches

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, against an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing that an SIT be constituted to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria. The apex court heard submissions from senior counsels appearing for the party, victims, Tamil Nadu government, and others.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the Madras High Court passing two seemingly conflicting orders in connection with the Karur stampede: one declining plea for CBI probe, which was passed by the Madurai bench, and another directing a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), which was passed by the principal bench.

The bench also wondered how such observations and directions against petitioner TVK were made on a writ petition seeking formulation of Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) on road shows.

The bench noted that the SIT investigation was ordered in a petition seeking a SOP for political rallies. Justice Maheshwari, addressing a senior counsel, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said, “we are unable to understand how this order was passed?”

The bench asked why a plea before the high court for a SOP was entertained by the principal bench, when another petition on stampede was already rejected by the high court's Madurai bench.

The bench observed that the plea before the principal bench was only for formulation of SOP but the high court went beyond that prayer and ordered a probe by SIT.