Karur Stampede: SC Agrees To Hear Plea For CBI Probe On Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea challenging the refusal of the Madras High Court to direct a CBI probe into the stampede during the rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu’s Karur on Friday (October 10).

41 people were killed, and over 100 others were injured during the mishap that occurred on September 27. The matter was mentioned today before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The counsel requested the bench to grant an urgent hearing on the matter. The bench agreed to list the plea filed by a BJP leader, Uma Anandan, on Friday.

The counsel, who mentioned the plea before the apex court, contended that the single judge of the high court had said the court was not satisfied with the probe, yet the plea for the CBI probe was rejected.

The High Court had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg to probe the stampede. It had also criticised the party leaders for failing to manage the crowd.