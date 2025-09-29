ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: Opposition Accuses Govt Failure, NDA MPs Delegation To Submit Report

Police personnel and others at the Government Hospital, where injured persons of a stampede that occurred at actor and TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

Chennai: At least 41 people, including nine children, were killed in a stampede during a campaign rally of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The tragedy has triggered strong political reactions, with opposition parties demanding accountability and a fair investigation. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda has formed a delegation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to visit Karur in Tamil Nadu to probe the circumstances leading to the stampede and submit a report.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura and actor Hema Malini is the convenor of the delegation, and its members include Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and TDP's Putta Mahesh Kumar.

The other members are Arurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, former IPS officer Brij Lal, Aparajita Sarangi and Rekha Sharma, all from the BJP.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incident. Justice Jagadeesan has been visiting the site of the rally and questioning relatives of the deceased for the past two days.

Police have registered a case under four sections against TVK General Secretary Pusy Anand, Karur District Secretary, and other functionaries in connection with the tragedy. While allegations surfaced that the police had initially denied permission for the Veluchamipuram venue, Tamil Nadu Law and Order ADGP Davidson Devasirvadham rejected the charge. Police officials said TVK organisers had themselves argued that Veluchamipuram was a larger ground, where a major party had also held a rally recently.

Meanwhile, TVK leaders have filed a petition in court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who visited Karur and met the families of victims, accused the DMK government responsible for the tragedy.

“The police did not provide complete security to the TVK meeting. Even though a large crowd was expected, only a small number of police personnel were deployed. If the ruling party holds a meeting, they ensure full security, but when opposition parties do so, the police act unilaterally. In the DMK regime, opposition leaders even have to approach courts for permission,” said Palaniswami.