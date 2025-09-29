Karur Stampede: Opposition Accuses Govt Failure, NDA MPs Delegation To Submit Report
Published : September 29, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Chennai: At least 41 people, including nine children, were killed in a stampede during a campaign rally of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The tragedy has triggered strong political reactions, with opposition parties demanding accountability and a fair investigation. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda has formed a delegation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to visit Karur in Tamil Nadu to probe the circumstances leading to the stampede and submit a report.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura and actor Hema Malini is the convenor of the delegation, and its members include Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and TDP's Putta Mahesh Kumar.
The other members are Arurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, former IPS officer Brij Lal, Aparajita Sarangi and Rekha Sharma, all from the BJP.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a one-member judicial commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incident. Justice Jagadeesan has been visiting the site of the rally and questioning relatives of the deceased for the past two days.
Police have registered a case under four sections against TVK General Secretary Pusy Anand, Karur District Secretary, and other functionaries in connection with the tragedy. While allegations surfaced that the police had initially denied permission for the Veluchamipuram venue, Tamil Nadu Law and Order ADGP Davidson Devasirvadham rejected the charge. Police officials said TVK organisers had themselves argued that Veluchamipuram was a larger ground, where a major party had also held a rally recently.
Meanwhile, TVK leaders have filed a petition in court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.
Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who visited Karur and met the families of victims, accused the DMK government responsible for the tragedy.
“The police did not provide complete security to the TVK meeting. Even though a large crowd was expected, only a small number of police personnel were deployed. If the ruling party holds a meeting, they ensure full security, but when opposition parties do so, the police act unilaterally. In the DMK regime, opposition leaders even have to approach courts for permission,” said Palaniswami.
AIADMK’s ally in the state BJP, also targeted the government. Senior BJP leader Nainar Nagendran said, “No one can be blamed immediately, but a serious investigation should be conducted. The Supreme Court must look into this tragedy. Electricity was cut off three times during the rally, and adequate police security was not provided. First, Chief Minister M K Stalin should take responsibility. This is not normal; there seems to be some conspiracy. Vijay should have personally met the victims instead of just announcing Rs 20 lakh compensation. His political approach is unacceptable.”
Nam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman said that the government must take preventive steps to stop such incidents in future. “An unexpected tragedy has occurred in Karur. No one can be directly blamed. The government should take measures to ensure this never happens again. We express our deep condolences,” he said.
Former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala also called for a CBI inquiry. “Electricity was cut during the meeting, and this led to panic in the crowd. Some people also say stones were thrown. The tragic incident occurred even before the power supply was restored. A CBI investigation is necessary,” she said.
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth claimed police mismanagement played a role. “There was not enough security, and reports suggest electricity was cut off. Some people also allege that a lathi-charge triggered panic. Though a one-person commission has been formed, we will have to wait and see how the inquiry progresses,” she said.
The state government has earlier assured financial compensation to the victims’ families while defending the police’s role in crowd management.
Justice Jagadeesan’s judicial probe is expected to examine allegations ranging from venue clearance to the reported power cuts during the rally.
