Karur Stampede: Madras HC Reserves Verdict On TVK Leaders' Bail, Dismisses Petitions For CBI Probe
Published : October 3, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in anticipatory bail pleas filed by two functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and rejected petitions seeking a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people during TVK chief Vijay’s public rally on September 27.
After hearing all the parties, Justice M. Jothiraman of the Madurai bench reserved its verdict on the pleas moved by party General Secretary N. Anand and Joint Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, who apprehended arrest.
They submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the case only due to political rivalry and argued that the allegations were false and baseless.
The counsel representing them further submitted that the prosecution's case itself did not disclose any offence, and mere presence at the political campaign cannot be a basis for fastening the criminal liability.
The court also rejected a batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the incident. Justice N Senthilkumar slammed the TVK for failing to control the crowd due to “unruly behaviour, indulging in a rampage and causing damage to public property” during the roadshow.
Meanwhile, several petitions, including the one by BJP leader Uma Anandan and ML Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sathi Katch, had sought a CBI investigation into the tragedy, citing possible official apathy.
However, the division bench of the court advised the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the High Court, the jurisdictional court for such matters.
Why Did BJP Team Immediately Come To Karur? CM Stalin
Speaking at a function, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the central government of being hypocritical. "The Union Finance Minister, who did not come immediately and did not provide funds whenever Tamil Nadu was hit by three major disasters and thousands of people were affected, now comes immediately to Karur only," he said.
“If the BJP, which did not immediately send a team for the Manipur riots, Gujarat accidents, and Kumbh Mela victims, is sending that team immediately to Karur only, it is not out of concern for Tamil Nadu. Elections are coming next year. So, they are looking at whether there is any political gain in this? Can they use this to intimidate someone?" Stalin criticised.
