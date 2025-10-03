ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: Madras HC Reserves Verdict On TVK Leaders' Bail, Dismisses Petitions For CBI Probe

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of a stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur. ( PTI )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its verdict in anticipatory bail pleas filed by two functionaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and rejected petitions seeking a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede, which killed 41 people during TVK chief Vijay’s public rally on September 27.

After hearing all the parties, Justice M. Jothiraman of the Madurai bench reserved its verdict on the pleas moved by party General Secretary N. Anand and Joint Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, who apprehended arrest.

They submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the case only due to political rivalry and argued that the allegations were false and baseless.

The counsel representing them further submitted that the prosecution's case itself did not disclose any offence, and mere presence at the political campaign cannot be a basis for fastening the criminal liability.

The court also rejected a batch of petitions seeking a CBI probe into the incident. Justice N Senthilkumar slammed the TVK for failing to control the crowd due to “unruly behaviour, indulging in a rampage and causing damage to public property” during the roadshow.