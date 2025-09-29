ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: Death Toll Rises To 41, Madras HC Hears Plea Seeking Ban On Future TVK Rallies

Karur: The death toll from the devastating stampede at actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign rally here in Tamil Nadu has risen to 41 after a woman succumbed to her injuries late on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Sukuna from Velusamipuram. Sukuna, who worked for a private company, had gone missing after the rally. Her relatives later found that she was admitted to Karur Government Hospital's intensive care unit but could not be saved despite treatment.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court heard a petition seeking to restrain Vijay's party TVK, from conducting any public rallies or gatherings until the completion of the official inquiry into the Karur stampede tragedy.

Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court heard an urgent petition at 4:30 PM on Sunday, seeking to restrain Vijay's TVK from public meetings, rallies or gatherings.

The plea came in the wake of the Saturday incident at Karur, where a massive crowd at a TVK campaign event led to a stampede, resulting in the death of at least 40 people (now 41) and leaving dozens others injured.

The tragedy, which has shocked the state, has raised serious questions over event management, police security, and crowd control measures.

According to sources, the petitioner had argued that continuing large-scale political gatherings without accountability could risk further loss of life and that the state machinery must first complete a thorough investigation before granting permission for fresh rallies.