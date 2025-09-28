ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: ADGP Says Probe Will Reveal Exact Cause

At least 40 died and over 100 were injured in the Karur stampede during Vijay’s TVK rally; probe underway

Aftermath of the stampede which occurred on Saturday, resulted in at least 39 fatalities, including 17 women and 9 children, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)
Aftermath of the stampede which occurred on Saturday, resulted in at least 39 fatalities, including 17 women and 9 children, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 28, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST

Karur: A proper investigation would reveal the exact cause of the stampede in Karur, said S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) on Sunday. At least 40 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured in a stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) public meeting in Karur on Saturday evening.

The tragedy unfolded when a large crowd surged towards the actor-turned-politician Vijay’s vehicle, leading to chaos and suffocation.

Speaking to reporters in Karur, Tamil Nadu, the ADGP explained that TVK had initially sought permission to hold its rally at Karur’s Lighthouse Roundana, but the venue was deemed unfit due to its cramped surroundings.

"A subsequent request for the Uzhavar Sandhai ground was also rejected for safety reasons. Eventually, TVK accepted the site suggested by the police and obtained approval on September 26," Davidson said and added that adequate police strength had been deployed, with nearly 500 personnel on duty during the Karur rally.

The senior police officer further noted that the criteria for police deployment depend on the perceived risk of the gathering, with one policeman for every 250 people in low-risk situations and one for every 50 in high-risk gatherings. His statement also pointed to instances in other districts, including Namakkal, where several participants developed health complications during TVK rallies but were treated promptly.

According to the Davidson, in Tiruchirappalli, 650 policemen were deployed for the TVK rally. Likewise, 287 were deployed in Ariyalur, 480 in Perambalur, 410 in Nagapattinam, 413 in Tiruvarur, and 279 in Namakkal.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep grief over the tragedy and ordered swift measures, including the immediate deployment of senior collectors and health teams to Karur. CM has announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to all those injured in the incident.

A control room has been set up by the district administration, and medical teams from several districts, including Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Namakkal, Coimbatore, and Madurai, were rushed in on the Chief Minister’s directions.

