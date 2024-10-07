Congress Eyes Majority In Upcoming State Elections, No Disunity In Party: MP Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: As the political landscape in India evolves, the Congress party is set to conclude the year on a high note, with exit polls predicting a significant victory in the upcoming state elections. Following a notably improved performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Congress appears to be well-positioned to reclaim power in Haryana while aiming for a substantial presence in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Karti Chidambaram, Member of Parliament for Sivaganga, reflected on how Congress's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections laid out a hopeful vision for the upcoming state elections. He believes the party has made strides since the previous elections, yet acknowledges that achieving a majority and forming a government remains the primary goal.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram speaking with ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta. (ETV Bharat)

"Congress’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections was an improvement over the last, but it’s still not where we want to be. We aspire to win a majority on our own. The upcoming state elections will be encouraging for us. Reports indicate that we’re likely to form the government in Haryana, and when elections are announced in Maharashtra, our coalition will triumph. Even in Kashmir, we expect to perform well. People want a change in Haryana, and there is a palpable desire for their voices to be heard in Kashmir. In Maharashtra, discontent within the BJP and fragmented political parties will drive voters towards our alliance," Chidambaram said.

He emphasized the unity within the Congress party, dismissing notions of disunity as exaggerated. "During elections, multiple aspirants for tickets create natural disappointment, but our party is completely united behind its leadership," he asserted.

Shifting the focus to pressing national issues, Chidambaram expressed deep concern about the unemployment scenario. "The biggest problem in this country is unemployment. The BJP government is not addressing this major issue and instead is focused on emotive topics. The first step should be to fill the numerous vacancies in government institutions—over one million jobs are unfilled in railways and other sectors," he said, pointing out that educated youth often find themselves in jobs below their qualifications.

Chidambaram believes that creating a conducive environment for small and medium enterprises is crucial. "Policies should not only cater to large corporations. We need to simplify procedures for starting businesses and improve access to credit. When we enable small and medium enterprises to thrive, we can create significant employment opportunities," the MP said.

On the controversy regarding the adulteration of laddus offered as prasadam at the Tirupati temple, Chidambaram said the situation was distressing, particularly for devotees in South India. "This must be investigated thoroughly, and those responsible must be held accountable. This incident highlights the broader issue of food adulteration across the country. I trust that the Tirupati administration will rectify any lapses and adhere to the necessary principles in preparing prasadam going forward," Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram criticized the practice of pre-trial detentions, particularly of Aam Aadmi Party leaders. "Seventy-five per cent of people in Indian jails are languishing before conviction. There should be no pre-trial arrests unless it’s a serious crime. For white-collar crimes, there’s no justification for pre-trial detention. The material in such cases is usually documented; suspects can be summoned for investigation without being incarcerated beforehand," he said.

Chidambaram pointed out the implications of such practices on justice and dignity. "Keeping individuals like Manish Sisodia in jail for extended periods serves no investigative purpose and is more about humiliation than justice," he added.

Emphasizing the importance of secularism in India’s multicultural society, he said, "Secularism is vital in a country like India where the state should not favour one faith over the other. The Constitution mandates that the government remains neutral to all religions".

Talking about the proposed Trichy Metro project, which aims to cover 45 kilometres with two lines, Chidambaram sounded sceptical about its suitability for a city of Trichy’s size. "While the cost is projected at Rs 11,000 crores, I believe metros primarily serve larger cities. Smaller and medium-sized cities may benefit from alternative public transport solutions. I advocate for broader public consultation and expert opinions before deciding on such significant investments," he opined.