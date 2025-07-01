ETV Bharat / bharat

Kartarpur Youth Skates 750 Km For 18 Days To Hemkund Sahib In Uttarakhand

Kapurthala: Puneet Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi in the Kapurthala district of Punjab skated for 750 kms to pay obeisance to Hemkund Sahib in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. He left Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on June 4 and took 18 days to be destined.

After his return, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) felicitated him with a siropa. "I feel extremely fortunate to complete this journey with the grace of the Guru, as his grace protected me throughout the journey. Before this, I also undertook religious journeys through skating to Sri Darbar Sahib and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib. I had a dream of doing something big, and I decided to go to Hemkunt Sahib on skates. Due to the hilly terrain, I had to face many difficulties during the journey. I had a 20 kg bag with me to keep food and camping equipment," Singh said.

"I started this journey on June 4, and it took me 18 days to reach Hemkund Sahib. On the 16th day, I reached Joshi Math, and Gobind Ghat the next day. I covered a total of 750 kilometres," he added.

Talking about his plans, he said, "My dream is to train other children in skating. At present, some children in the area are being trained in skating, but I want to impart the skills to a large number of them."