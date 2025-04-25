Kartarpur Corridor Open Despite Tension Between India And Pakistan Following Pahalgam Attack

Chandigarh: Amid heightened tension and diplomatic measures between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, there is reason to breathe a sigh of relief in the meantime. Permission has been given to keep the Kartarpur Corridor open for Indian pilgrims.

The visa-free border and religious corridor connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Kartarpur, Pakistan, with Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak, located in Gurdaspur, Punjab. It also allows Indian pilgrims and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to visit the holy Sikh shrine in Kartarpur, located 4.7 km from the India-Pakistan border, since 2019.

Despite the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari on the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, the corridor is open for visiting the revered site in Pakistan.

‘Mischievous elements trying to spoil the country’

Speaking in this regard, the devotees said that the attack that has taken place is highly condemnable, but not everyone can be held guilty of it. “There are some mischievous elements who want to spoil the atmosphere of the country. What happened (terrorist attack) was wrong. But I am going to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara,” said a Sikh devotee. “They (terrorists) targeted Hindu brothers to spread hatred. Once the terrorists are caught, everything will become clear,” he said.

Centre's tough response after Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving Pakistani nationals 48 hours to return to the country and reducing the number of officials in the High Commissions of both sides.