ETV Bharat / bharat

Kartarpur Corridor Open Despite Tension Between India And Pakistan Following Pahalgam Attack

Despite the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari border in Amritsar, the corridor is open for devotees to the revered site in Pakistan.

Kartarpur Corridor Open Despite Tension Between India And Pakistan Following Pahalgam Attack
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chandigarh: Amid heightened tension and diplomatic measures between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, there is reason to breathe a sigh of relief in the meantime. Permission has been given to keep the Kartarpur Corridor open for Indian pilgrims.

The visa-free border and religious corridor connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Kartarpur, Pakistan, with Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak, located in Gurdaspur, Punjab. It also allows Indian pilgrims and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to visit the holy Sikh shrine in Kartarpur, located 4.7 km from the India-Pakistan border, since 2019.

Despite the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari on the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, the corridor is open for visiting the revered site in Pakistan.

‘Mischievous elements trying to spoil the country’

Speaking in this regard, the devotees said that the attack that has taken place is highly condemnable, but not everyone can be held guilty of it. “There are some mischievous elements who want to spoil the atmosphere of the country. What happened (terrorist attack) was wrong. But I am going to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara,” said a Sikh devotee. “They (terrorists) targeted Hindu brothers to spread hatred. Once the terrorists are caught, everything will become clear,” he said.

Centre's tough response after Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving Pakistani nationals 48 hours to return to the country and reducing the number of officials in the High Commissions of both sides.

Also Read

  1. 'We've Been Doing West's Dirty Work For Decades': Pak Def Minister Admits Country Funded, Trained Terrorists
  2. Pahalgam Massacre: Kashmir Bleeds Again, Diplomatic Blowback Begins, But When Does It Stop?

Chandigarh: Amid heightened tension and diplomatic measures between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, there is reason to breathe a sigh of relief in the meantime. Permission has been given to keep the Kartarpur Corridor open for Indian pilgrims.

The visa-free border and religious corridor connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Kartarpur, Pakistan, with Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak, located in Gurdaspur, Punjab. It also allows Indian pilgrims and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to visit the holy Sikh shrine in Kartarpur, located 4.7 km from the India-Pakistan border, since 2019.

Despite the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari on the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, the corridor is open for visiting the revered site in Pakistan.

‘Mischievous elements trying to spoil the country’

Speaking in this regard, the devotees said that the attack that has taken place is highly condemnable, but not everyone can be held guilty of it. “There are some mischievous elements who want to spoil the atmosphere of the country. What happened (terrorist attack) was wrong. But I am going to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara,” said a Sikh devotee. “They (terrorists) targeted Hindu brothers to spread hatred. Once the terrorists are caught, everything will become clear,” he said.

Centre's tough response after Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving Pakistani nationals 48 hours to return to the country and reducing the number of officials in the High Commissions of both sides.

Also Read

  1. 'We've Been Doing West's Dirty Work For Decades': Pak Def Minister Admits Country Funded, Trained Terrorists
  2. Pahalgam Massacre: Kashmir Bleeds Again, Diplomatic Blowback Begins, But When Does It Stop?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARTARPUR CORRIDORPAHALGAM TERRORIST ATTACKWAGAH ATTARI BORDER CLOSEDKARTARPUR CORRIDOR OPEN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.