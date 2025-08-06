Karni Sena Man Slaps Ex-UP Minister Maurya In Rae Bareli Gathering

Rae Bareli: Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Lok Morcha chief Swami Prasad Maurya was allegedly slapped by a Karni Sena worker en route to Fatehpur on Wednesday. The incident took place at Saras Crossing in Rae Bareli, where he had stopped for a brief welcome event organised by local supporters.

Police said an individual slapped him from behind while pretending to be waiting to garland him. His supporters immediately caught and thrashed him. Police tried to save the attacker, but Lok Morcha supporters kept kicking and punching him, leading to chaos on the spot. The attackers have been identified as Rohit Dwivedi and Shivam Yadav.

Circle Officer (sadar) Amit Singh said two people have been taken into custody in connection with the matter. "In the crowd of the supporters, they were waiting with garlands in the crowd. As soon as Maurya got down from the car, they garlanded him and slapped him on the head," Singh said, adding that the duo is being questioned.

Meanwhile, a video purported to be of the attack went viral on social media. Maurya later said the act revealed the kind of patronage Karni Sena gets from those in power. "The goons of this organisation are wreaking havoc on law and order in the state under the patronage of the ruling regime," he added.

Police try to save the attackers from the supporters of Maurya. (ETV Bharat)

"A few insects from Karni Sena repeatedly trample over the law, but since they belong to the same community as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government remains silent against such mafia elements," Maurya said.

The former Samajwadi Party leader said the Karni Sena was anarchic and had no regard for law and order. "If goons can carry out such attacks in the presence of police, one can only imagine what they are capable of when police are absent." He announced Lok Morcha will contest the 2027 elections with the slogan 'BJP Hatao, UP Bachao' (Remove BJP, Save UP).

Dwivedi, a resident of Deeh, said he is a Karni Sena worker. "Swami Prasad Maurya insulted the Sanatanis, our deities, abused Brahmanism and has opposed Lord Ram. That is why I wanted to beat him," he said.

Karni Sena district president Monu Bhadauria said, "The people who beat Maurya are not from our organisation and have taken the name to defame us. Our organisation strongly condemns the attack as we present our point peacefully and does not resort to violence."