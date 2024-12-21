Karnataka's Golden Chariot Chugs After Six Years

Bengaluru: Karnataka's prestigious and iconic luxury tourist train Golden Chariot resumed operations on Saturday. State Tourism Minister H K Patil waved the green flag for its first travel after a gap of six years, when operations halted in 2018 and two to three trips were completed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Golden Chariot has geared up to provide passengers with a glimpse of Indian heritage, luxury and unparalleled travel experiences that represent the cultural richness and show the scenic beauty of Karnataka as well as South India. The special train is hoping to regain its international acclaim as one of the best luxury train journeys in the entire world.

This iconic train was first conceptualised in 2002 by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with Indian Railways. An agreement was signed with the Ministry of Railways in 2002 to develop a luxury train that would promote tourism in Karnataka as well as the vast southern region of India. Inspired by the success of Rajasthan's Palace on Wheels project, Golden Chariot was built to showcase Karnataka's architectural marvels, rich history and natural beauty. The train, operational since 2008, was discontinued six years ago due to several technical and cost-related issues.

This train is 50 per cent owned by the Indian Railways while 25 per cent each of the remaining shares belongs to the Ministry of Tourism and Karnataka Tourism Department. Designed by Integral Coach Factory, Golden Chariot reflects traditional South Indian aesthetics. Before finalising the concept, approximately 900 layouts were prepared. Architect Kusum Pendse and a team of 200 skilled carpenters toiled for four months to bring the train to its traditional beauty along with modernity.

Ticket Pricing

The 'Jewel of South' package journey will cover Mysore, Kancheepuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad/Karaikudi, Cochin, Chertala/Mararikulam, and Yeswantpur. A passenger will have to shell out Rs 4.7 lakh for the package. The 'Pride of Karnataka' package, from February 1 to 6, 2025, will cover Nanjangud, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru, Hospet, Goa and Bengaluru and will cost Rs 2.7 lakh per person. The 'Sojourn of South' package, from December 20 to February 13, 2025, are chartered trip. Bookings can be done through the IRCTC website which includes the cost of transportation, drinks, food, and services.

Passenger Capacity

The train has 11 guest coaches with four rooms each to accommodate 88 passengers. The inaugural day drew 34 passengers on the maiden trip.

"Our proud Golden Chariot train is being relaunched. Through this, it is possible to visit the tourist spots of our state and other South Indian states. In 2018, the train was stopped due to tender-related issues and again on the insistence of the passengers we have again begun its operations. It will dot many tourist destinations including Mysore, Nanjangud, Hampi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. We have got good cooperation from the central government. This train is dedicated to the country and tourists and the contribution of IRCTC is unforgettable," Tourism Minister H K Patil said.



