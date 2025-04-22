Karnataka's Draft Rohith Vemula Bill Seeks To Hand Out 1 Yr Jail For Persons Guilty of Discriminating Against SC,ST,OBC Students In Varsities

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is all set to enact the Rohith Vemula Act in order to prevent caste-based discrimination against students from SC, ST, backward communities and minorities at state-run universities.

Following a directive from Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka Government has prepared a draft bill that is likely to be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature, likely in June/July.

As per the draft bill, the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill - students who face caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions will be entitled for a compensation of up to Rs one lakh.

The persons guilty of discriminating against SC, ST, OBC and minority students will face a jail term of one year and pay a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offence, the jail term may get extended up to three years and a fine of Rs one lakh. Persons who aid and abet others to commit offence, under this Bill are also liable for punishment.

The Bill also seeks to punish higher education institutes that discriminate against SC, ST, OBC and minority students. The Bill is named after Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar from the Scheduled Castes at the University of Hyderabad, who died by suicide in 2017 allegedly after being subjected to caste-based discrimination.

The Congress, in its manifesto before the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, had promised to enact the Rohith Vemula Act to prevent exclusion or injustice and to safeguard the right to education and dignity for SC,ST, OBC and minorities.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi, through a message had urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to enact the law to ensure that no one faces caste-based discrimination in the education system. In reply, Siddaramaiah wrote to Rahul informing that he has directed his legal team to prepare a draft bill to ensure that no student ever faces discrimination or exclusion in the name of caste, class or identity.