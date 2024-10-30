ETV Bharat / bharat

Quest For Brides: Young Devotees Undertake Barefoot Padayatra to Madappa Hill

One of the young devotees said that they are seeking Madappa's blessings as their search for finding brides went in vain despite their best efforts.

Unmarried youths on barefoot padayatra to Madappa Hill in Karnataka.
Unmarried youths on barefoot padayatra to Madappa Hill in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Chamarajanagara: Diwali celebrations are in full swing at Male Mahadeshwar hill in Hanur taluk, a famous religious place, with young people flocking to the hill in large numbers. The youth of Hosamalangi village of Kollegala taluk have performed a barefoot padayatra to Male Mahadeshwar Hill, one of the famous holy places of the country, with a wish to find brides.

"In Hosamalangi, 62 young men are not married. No matter how much they search, they are not to find a bride. We have started a padayatra to ask Madappa to show mercy on us," said Manu, a young devotee taking part in the barefoot padayatra.

Unmarried youths on barefoot padayatra to Madappa Hill in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)

Every year young men who do not find a bride for marriage take out pilgrimage to the hill of Male Mahadeshwar in a group and seek the deity's blessings for finding a bride for them.

Temple Illuminated: The Diwali fair started at Mahadeshwar hill from October 29th and the temple is beautified with electric lamps. Special worship and Abhishekam to God is done traditionally.

Lakhs of devotees are arriving not only from the state but also from Tamil Nadu. Arrangements have been made for basic amenities like drinking water and security system has been tightened. A continuous special prasad has been arranged for the arriving the devotees.

