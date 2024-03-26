Karnataka Water Board Uses AI Technology for Borewell Management

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

A senior official of the Karnataka Water Board inspects the trail run of a borewell installed with AI and IoT technology

Karnataka Water Supply and Drainage Board is adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern technologies to prevent borewells from drying up. The trial run of the borewell installed with AI and IoT technology was inspected at Chinnappa Garden in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Water Supply and Drainage Board Chairman Dr. Ram Prasat Manohar has said that the Water Board is adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern technologies to prevent borewells from drying up.

On Monday, the trial run of the borewell installed with AI and IoT technology was inspected at Chinnappa Garden here. Dr Ram Prasat Manohar said, "There are more than 14,000 borewells in the city. Many of these have dried up without proper maintenance. Pump sets of borewells should be used more often. A lot of borewells are coming for repair due as the motor is driven without knowing that there is no water. To prevent borewells from getting into technical problems again and again, the trial run function of borewells equipped with modern AI and IoT technology has been reviewed."

"With the adoption of new technology, it is possible to manage borewells efficiently and scientifically and avoid their unnecessary use. By avoiding the use of borewells during periods when there is no water in the well, idleness of borewells can be avoided," the Karnataka Water Supply and Drainage Board Chairman added.

"Borewells should be used sustainably and technically. Also, frequent motor burnouts and other technical problems should be controlled. Maintenance costs can be reduced by these measures," he added. Bengaluru is facing a severe water shortage.

