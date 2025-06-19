Karnataka Village Grapples With Monkey Menace, Residents' Appeal Falls On Deaf Ears

Haveri: Residents of Hunashetti Kopp village in Hanagal taluk under the Haveri district of Karnataka are living in fear due to the aggressive behaviour of a male monkey that has been harassing motorists, school children and the general public. Despite repeated complaints, villagers allege that neither the forest department nor the local panchayat has taken any effective action to address the menace.

The monkey has become notorious for chasing buses, cars and auto-rickshaws, often attempting to climb onto them to attack drivers and passengers. Several incidents have been reported where people were injured, requiring stitches after being hit or scratched by the monkey.

"The monkey doesn't bother motorists or cyclists, but it aggressively targets larger vehicles, chasing them until they leave the village," said Raghavendra, a resident. "Even schoolgoing children and women have been pushed or scratched. Some residents have sustained serious injuries, including head wounds requiring multiple stitches," he added.

The constant threat has forced many parents to escort their children to and from school. Several villagers have started carrying sticks to scare the monkey away. Drivers of school vans and buses are reportedly reluctant to enter the village due to the monkey menace.

Residents have made multiple appeals to both the Panchayat and forest officers, demanding that the monkey be captured and relocated to a forest area. "Despite our repeated requests, no action has been taken. The situation in the village is tense. It seems that unless someone dies, officials won't act," an angry villager said.

Interestingly, some villagers believe there may be a spiritual reason behind the monkey's behaviour. "There's no Hanuman temple in our village. Maybe this is the wrath of Lord Hanuman. If necessary, we are even willing to build a temple," said Raghavendra, reflecting the locals' attempt to seek divine answers.

Raghavendra further added that the monkey is part of a group of around 25 monkeys currently roaming in the village. "This male monkey behaves normally when it is with the group, but turns violent when alone. So far, over 10 people have been injured by it," he said.

Responding to the issue, Hanagal Forest Officer Girish said, "This same monkey had caused similar problems last year but later rejoined its group. Male monkeys sometimes behave this way, especially if provoked by motorists. We will extend technical assistance for its capture. The Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) must coordinate efforts to bring in professional handlers. We'll offer full support, including tranquillisers and necessary gear, to ensure the monkey is safely captured and relocated."

Meanwhile, frustrated villagers continue to wait for authorities to take swift and serious action before the situation exacerbates.