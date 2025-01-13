Karnataka SEC Mulls Reverting To Ballots In Upcoming ZP and TP Elections

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) is toying with the idea of using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the much-delayed zilla and taluk panchayat elections in Karnataka.

SG Sangreshi, Commissioner of the State Election Commission, confirmed that the commission is exploring the possibility of using ballot papers in the upcoming Zilla and Taluk panchayat elections. "But it is still in a discussion stage and no final decision has been made yet," he quickly added. The commission has to consult the political parties concerned and other stakeholders before taking a final decision, he said.

Interestingly, EVMs were used in the past two elections held for zilla and taluk panchayats in 2010 and 2016.

The commissioner did not attribute any particular reason for the proposal. On the other hand, there has been a controversy going on surrounding the use of EVMs.

Honnambika, Secretary of Karnataka State Election Commission, however, said the proposal to use ballot papers has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding EVMs.

She said around 46,000 polling stations will be required to conduct the elections and each polling station requires two EVMs, one for ZP and another for TP elections. In case the number of candidates in any polling station exceeds 16, then an additional EVM has to be used. "Considering this, we require around 1 lakh EVMs. "The SEC has around 45,000 EVMs of its own and it has to borrow the remaining from the Election Commission of India. In case such a huge number of EVMs are not available at that time, we may have to go for a ballot," she added.

In case, the proposal materialises, it is expected to kick off a controversy given the fact that the state is ruled by Congress which has been consistently raising questions on the reliability of EVMs.

ZP/TP elections pending since May 2021

The zilla and taluk panchayat elections in Karnataka have been pending since May 2021 owing to a delay in the delimitation of panchayat constituencies and notifying reservation. The state government in 2022 divested the State Election Commission of its powers to carry out the delimitation exercise and draw up the reservation making the latter a mute spectator despite having the mandate to conduct local bodies elections.

Taking these powers upon itself, the state government failed to carry out these two exercises in time and thus delayed the polls. After much persuasion, it did complete the delimitation process in December 2023 but it is yet to notify reservation of seats.

Meanwhile, the matter reached the Supreme Court and also the High Court. The SEC even filed a contempt petition against the state government for not obeying the court's order to conduct the election at the earliest and the high court is yet to dispose of the petition. The next hearing of the petition is on January 29.

"We are hoping that the state government will finalise the constituency reservation before the next hearing," said Sangreshi. "Once the reservation list reaches us, we will announce the calendar of events for the ZP/TP elections. In all likelihood, these elections will be held by April end or May first or second week," he added.