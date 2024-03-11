20 Human Skulls Seized and Witchcraft Practitioner Arrested in Karnataka Village

Ramanagara (Karnataka): A black magic practitioner has been arrested for allegedly terrorizing the residents of his village with his spells and witchcraft. Also, the police have seized over 20 skulls and parts of skeletons from his possession. The incident took place in Joguru Doddi village of Bidadi Hobli where the villagers caught the man, alleging that he created anxiety and tension in the village with his witchcraft.

They handed the accused over to the police and he is identified as Balaram. The villagers are alleging that Balaram has been practicing black magic in his farm house and also in the village graveyard where he would keep skulls and skeletons and chant dark mantras.

Especially on the day of Amavasya (New Moon Day), Balaram performed puja and scares the villagers. If they question about his dark activities, he would threaten to cast a vicious spell of witchcraft on the villagers. The villagers eventually came out with a plan, caught Balaram while performing Amavasya Puja last night and handed him over to the police.

Balaram and his brother Ravi have been arrested by the police and a case has been registered in the Bidadi police station, sources said. The villagers alleged that the accused named Balaram was practicing witchcraft by keeping more than 20 skeletons. He used to take skulls and skeletons from the graves of the cemetery and practice witchcraft in his farm house and village graveyard.

The Bidadi police said that all the items used for witchcraft have been taken into custody and the accused has been arrested and the investigation is continuing.