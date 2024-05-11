ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Sex Scandal: Third FIR Filed Against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 7:27 AM IST

One more rape case has been registered against JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, taking the number of cases pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of several women to three.
Photo: JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna(Etv Bharat)

Bengaluru: Another rape case has been filed against the JD(S) Member of Parliament and the party’s candidate from from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, Prajwal Revanna, taking the total number of rape cases registered against the accused to three, a police official said on Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up after a massive set of videos were leaked on May 8 in the national capital, Bengaluru, allegedly showing the accused sexually abusing several women.

A case has been registered under IPC 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) and 506 of the IPC was registered. These cases pertain to repeated rape, voyeurism, filming, demand for sexual favours, dragging by clothes, molestation and threatening.

The victim had confessed that she was allegedly raped by Prajwal Revanna while working at the farmhouse. However, the details of the victim have not been shared by the SIT sources.

The first FIR pertains to molestation of his cook in Holenarasipura in Hassan. Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused in the case. The second case pertains to raping a JD(S) worker at gunpoint.

The Hassan MP is at large and is believed to be hiding abroad. A Blue Corner notice of the Interpol seeking information on his whereabouts has been issued against Prajwal.

