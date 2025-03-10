ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Third Accused Arrested In Israeli Tourist Gangrape And Odisha Tourist Murder Case

Koppal: Karnataka Police have arrested the third absconding accused involved in the gangrape of two women, an Israeli tourist and a homestay owner, and the murder of a tourist from Odisha while they were stargazing on the banks of a canal near Sanapura in Gangavathi taluk in the Koppal district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The arrested third accused was identified as Sharanabasavaraja alias Sharanu Balappa (30), a resident of Sainagar, Gangavathi, according to the police.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi said that the police had registered a case of robbery, murder, attempt to murder and rape against the accused. "We arrested two accused Mallesh alias Handi Mallesh Ayyappa Dasara (22), a plaster worker from Gangavathi Sainagar, and Chetan Sai Kameshwara Rao (21) people in connection with the case on March 8 and formed teams to arrest absconding accused. Now the third accused Sharanabasavaraja alias Sharanu Balappa (30), a resident of Sainagar, Gangavathi, arrested in Chennai on March 9th and took him here and produced before the court," he said.

SP Arasiddi further said that they had also seized the bike used in the crime. "Further investigation is being conducted by the investigating officer. All three accused are residents of Gangavathi and they are friends," the SP said.