Bengaluru: Retired DGP Om Prakash Found Dead At His House In HSR Layout

Bengaluru: Retired Karnataka State Director General of Police Om Prakash was allegedly murdered, and his body was found in a pool of blood at his house in the city's HSR Layout on Sunday.

The retired DGP was stabbed to death, according to the police. Senior police officers visited the scene and began an investigation. The body has been sent to St. John's Hospital for a post-mortem.

Om Prakash, who hails from Champaran, Bihar, was a 1981-batch IPS officer. He was formerly the Director General of the Karnataka Home Guards and Fire Brigades and also served as the State Director General of Police from 2015 to 2017.

More information is awaited on this.