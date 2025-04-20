ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Retired DGP Om Prakash Found Dead At His House In HSR Layout

The body of the retired DGP was found lying in a pool of blood at his house on Sunday.

Retired DGP Om Prakash
Retired DGP Om Prakash (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Bengaluru: Retired Karnataka State Director General of Police Om Prakash was allegedly murdered, and his body was found in a pool of blood at his house in the city's HSR Layout on Sunday.

The retired DGP was stabbed to death, according to the police. Senior police officers visited the scene and began an investigation. The body has been sent to St. John's Hospital for a post-mortem.

Om Prakash, who hails from Champaran, Bihar, was a 1981-batch IPS officer. He was formerly the Director General of the Karnataka Home Guards and Fire Brigades and also served as the State Director General of Police from 2015 to 2017.

More information is awaited on this.

