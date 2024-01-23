Sleeves cut, pants with no pockets: Karnataka PSI exam sees strict dress code rules

Bengaluru: Apart from a mandatory dress code, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has imposed many strict rules that have given a tough time to candidates appearing for the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) re-examination at various centres in Bengaluru and other parts today. Those who forgot these rules and came to take the exam centre today had to end up pulled up by the staff of the examination centre.

Some candidates faced objections as they came to the examination centre at St. Joseph's College in Bengaluru wearing a full shirt. The staff there insisted that they would be allowed to take the exam only if their shirt sleeves were cut in half. One candidate who had a lot of arguments with the centre staff had to eventually abide by the rules.

Candidate's hand injured- The staff of the examination centre struggled to remove the cuff bracelet from the hand of a male candidate who had come from Gadag to Bangalore to sit for the exam. The candidate's bangle was very tight as he had put it on his hand two years ago. Then shampoo was used to remove the bracelet. At this time, his hand was injured.

The Karnataka Examination Authority's mandatory rules to prevent malpractices in the PSI examination. They include wearing half-sleeved shirts. A collarless shirt should be worn as much as possible. Pants with no pockets/less pockets should be worn. But wearing kurta, pajama, jeans pants is not allowed. Also, the clothes worn should be lightweight. That is, clothes with zip pockets, large buttons, and elaborate embroidery should not be worn. Shoes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Sandals/shoes with thin soles should be worn. Wearing any metal ornaments around the neck/earrings, rings, or bangles is prohibited.

Female candidates should not wear clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches/buttons. Full sleeve clothes, jeans pants should not be worn. Shoes/slippers with high heels and thick soles should not be worn. Thin-soled shoes should be worn. It is clarified that no metal ornaments other than mangal sutra and toe rings should be worn.

Electronic devices, mobile phone, pen drive, ear phone, microphone, Bluetooth device, watch are prohibited inside the examination centre. Bringing drinking water bottles, snacks, food and eating is prohibited. Strict notice has been given in advance that it is not allowed to wear a hat on the head and mask on the face.

Re-examination for 545 PSI posts- The exam authority is conducting a re-examination for 545 PSI posts today. This was due to complaints that were filed about gross irregularities in the recruitment of 545 PSI posts. In this case, many police officers, mediators, and examinees including ADGP Amritpal of the recruitment department were arrested. The government cancelled the recruitment notification as soon as it was confirmed that there was examination malpractice.

Some candidates had approached the High Court questioning this. Accepting their plea, the High Court held a lengthy hearing and upheld the government's decision to conduct a re-examination. It also suggested that the examination be conducted by an independent examination body. Accordingly, the state government had given it to the Karnataka Examination Authority.

Strict rules: The KEA has made strict arrangements at the examination centres. About 54,000 candidates are writing the re-examination. Tight security was seen in the examination centres from the morning. Six police personnel are assigned to each station. More than 40 battalions of police are on probationary duty. Section 144 has been enforced within 200 meters of the examination centers in Bengaluru. The City Police Commissioner has issued an order to close Xerox shops in this area. Police are keeping vigil in plainclothes too.