Karnataka: Person arrested for showing fake payment screenshot to pay five star hotel bill

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Highgrounds police arrested a fraudster, for allegedly cheating a city-based five-star hotel by showing a fake payment screenshot to pay the bill.

A senior police official said that Kolkata-based Borada Sudhir was arrested on a complaint lodged by Shamir Desai, manager of a five-star hotel on the Golf Road.

"The accused had booked a hotel room online on March 31. Also, he indicated that he needed a BMW car to bring him from the airport. At his request, the hotel brought him from the airport. The accused, who stayed in the room, showed a fake screenshot of the payment to the hotel staff that he had paid Rs 17,346. However, when the staff questioned about the non-payment, he said the money was paid from his side. It seems that there may be a technical problem from their side," the senior police official added.

According to the police official, thinking it might be a technical problem, the staff allowed Sudhir to go to the room. "The hotel also arranged for a BMW car to drive locally the next day. After driving on April 1, he instructed the car driver to drop him directly at the airport in the evening. However, the driver refused saying that he was not given permission by the hotel and brought the accused back to the hotel. Later, the hotel staff suggested paying Rs 80,000 including car and room rent," the police official added.

He added that Sudhir gave his credit card, but the money was not paid. "Then Sudhir said he had only Rs 10,750 and he would pay the rest later. The staff waited till 8 pm for Sudhir to foot the bill. However, the accused argued that he had paid the full amount. The hotel staff suspected something fishy and filed a police complaint," the police official added.

"On checking the calls received by the accused, it came to light that he had created a fake ID to stay at the Sikkim Spa and cheated without paying the money. The Highgrounds police arrested Sudhir. We also came to know that another case against Sudhir had been registered at the Pragati Maidan police station in Kolkata for allegedly cheating in the name of an Army officer," he added.