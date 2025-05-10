ETV Bharat / bharat

Op Rakshak Survivor From Belagavi Shot 30 Times Ready To Fight For Country Again

Belagavi: There is a popular saying that a soldier never retires. He is always willing to perform the duties required of him irrespective of his age.

The same holds true for an Army veteran Prakash Patil from Belagavi who interacted with ETV Bharat as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated.

Patil had escaped from the jaws of death during the counter insurgency Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir where he was shot 30 times.

He underlined, “I am ready to participate in the action against Pakistan that is going on now."

A native of Bhoja village in Nippani taluka of Belagavi district, Patil had joined the Indian Army in 1988 as part of the Maratha Light Infantry. He served in Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot, Gujarat and Sikkim for almost 30 years having started as a Havaldar and retiring as Subedar in 2018. He has been running a grocery shop in Belagavi camp area while living with his wife, two daughters and a son.

"In 2006, we were six soldiers involved in Operation OP Rakshak when I received 30 bullets fired by militants. My intestines were ripped apart and one of my hands was also severed. Even though I was fighting for my life and death, I was not afraid. My only goal was to survive and continue working with the Army. I was in a coma for three months. I resumed working after recovering. My blood boils whenever I remember that incident," he said.

He believes that one youngster, whether male or female, from every family in the country should join the armed forces as this helps inculcate the spirit of patriotism in everyone. The hot blooded youth in particular should utilize their energies for the country.

“They should not be scared of death which is certain. But one should prefer dying for the country. If you die doing good deeds, you will become history. If the country is safe, everyone is safe. All Indians should stand with their soldiers displaying unity,” he added.