Karnataka To Host National Conclave Of 7 Higher Education Ministers Against UGC Regulations On Feb 5

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is set to host a National Conclave of Ministers for Higher Education on Feb 5, 2025, bringing together representatives from seven states to discuss the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft regulations on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and governance of higher education institutions.

Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar stated that the conclave aims to address concerns over the centralisation of power in higher education and its impact on the autonomy of states. "The UGC draft regulations are a severe assault on the nation's higher education system," he said, emphasising that the proposed changes could curtail states' authority and undermine their constitutional responsibilities.

The conclave will see participation from ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. However, the minister of Higher Education in Delhi will not be attending due to the upcoming Delhi elections. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event at 10:30 am, with Deputy Chief Minister Sri D.K. Shivakumar would be attending as a special invitee.

Sudhakar said that several regional parties allied with the NDA, including JDU, TDP, and LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan), have expressed dissatisfaction over the UGC's move but remain cautious in their public opposition. Sudhakar stressed the need to uphold the federal structure of the nation. "India's education system is robust. Forcing a centralized ideology without consulting states is an unconstitutional approach," he remarked.

The conclave will deliberate on the future course of action, including potential measures to counter the UGC's directives if the central government refuses to reconsider its stance. "This is about protecting the autonomy of our education system and ensuring that states have a say in shaping their higher education policies," Sudhakar asserted. The conclave is likely to pass a resolution opposing the UGC Regulations 2025 proposed by the Central Government.