Two Mothers Kidnap Their Own Six Children, Taken into Police Custody along with Their Lovers

Dharwad: Police have cracked a case where two mothers along with their lovers kidnapped their own six children and demanded money from their husbands families. Police said that the mother and two men have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Dharwad Vidyagiri police rescued the six children in this kidnapping case. Also, the accused mothers Priyanka, Reshma alias Rashmi and their friends Sunil and Muthuraj have been taken into custody, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference in the city today, the Police Commissioner said that Priyanka and Reshma went missing on November 7 after taking the children to a hostel. A complaint was filed in Vidyagiri police station about 8 people missing. It was mentioned in the complaint that 6 children including two women and two men are missing.

Six Children Missing

The Vidyagiri police registered a complaint and started searching for them. As 6 children went missing, the case created a lot of anxiety around Dharwad. During the continuous search, some information about this case was received from Bangalore that 8 people including two mothers were on the run. Following this trail, the police went to Bangalore. A search was also going on for them in Hyderabad, Goa and Maharashtra.

However, on Tuesday, the families of the missing children received a call demanding money.

According to the police, the women, who were missing along with their friends and their children, called the husbands families and demanded Rs 10 lakh. They also threatened to sell the children and go to Nepal if the money was not paid. As soon as the demand for money came, the police intensified their search. There was information that the accused were in Bangalore with their children.

Children Rescued

Based on that information, 6 children were rescued in Bangalore, Priyanka and Reshma and their lovers Sunil and Muthuraj were taken into custody, said Police Commissioner Shashikumar.

Priyanka, who had lost her husband, had developed a friendship with Shikaripura native Muthuraj. Despite having a husband, Reshma was in a relationship with Sunil. During the investigation it was found that they were lovers before marriage, Shashikumar informed.

Case Cracked

In the investigation, it was revealed that the two accused women used to threaten their husbands' families that they will run away. But the families thought that the women will not do anything because they have children. However, when the families were questioned, the real story was revealed leading to the police taking the two women into custody. Further investigation is on. The children have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Police Commissioner Shashikumar informed.