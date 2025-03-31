Karnataka Ministers Wear Black Bands During Ramadan Prayers To Protest Waqf Bill

Bengaluru: Karnataka ministers and their supporters wore black armbands while offering Ramadan prayers on Monday as a mark of protest against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Ministers Lead Silent Protest

Karnataka Minister for Waqf and Tourism B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and Minister for Municipal Administration and Hajj K. Rahim Khan, along with hundreds of their supporters, participated in the protest in Bengaluru and Bidar.

In Bengaluru, Zameer Ahmed Khan attended the morning prayers at Chamarajpet grounds with a black armband. His supporters followed suit, joining him in silent protest against the Centre's proposed bill.

Message of Unity During Ramadan

After offering prayers, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan extended greetings to people celebrating Ugadi and Ramadan. He emphasised the significance of these festivals, stating, "While Hindus celebrated Ugadi as the start of the new year, Muslims have been observing 30 days of fasting for Ramadan. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all communities."

He further highlighted the communal harmony during the event, saying, "After the prayers, our religious leaders led a special supplication (Dua) where Muslims, Hindus, and Christians prayed together for unity and peace."

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s Absence

The minister mentioned that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who usually attends the morning prayers, could not do so this year due to health issues. "He personally called me at 9:30 AM to express his regret for not being able to join. He conveyed his wishes to all communities, and our religious leaders prayed for his good health and long life," Khan said.

Opposition to Waqf Amendment Bill

The protest was part of a nationwide silent demonstration against the proposed Waqf Bill. Minister Khan stated that religious leaders across India had urged people to wear black bands to oppose the bill. "The Waqf Act was not introduced recently; it dates back to British rule. Our demand is that the Centre must not introduce this new amendment. The Karnataka government has already taken a stand against it, and in the last legislative session, we decided not to support it," he asserted.

Islamic scholar Maulana Mohammad Maqsood Imran Rashadi also voiced his opposition, stating, "In the coming days, the Waqf Amendment Bill will be tabled in Parliament. We are not making verbal protests, but by wearing black bands, we are sending a message that this move is unacceptable. The Constitution grants us the right to protest, and we are exercising that right to express our disapproval."

Call for Communal Harmony

Minister Khan reiterated the importance of unity and mutual respect among communities. "Ramadan brings together the rich and the poor, ensuring that the wealthy support those in need. Just yesterday, Ugadi was celebrated, and today, it is Ramadan. India stands as a beacon of communal harmony. This message should reach the world. Just as Hindus extend greetings to Muslims on special occasions, Muslims also embrace and celebrate with Hindus," he said.

Encouraging goodwill, he urged the Muslim community to distribute gifts to police personnel, neighbors, and hospital staff as a gesture of brotherhood and unity.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader attended the morning prayers at Bavutagudde Eidgah Mosque in Mangaluru but did not wear a black armband.