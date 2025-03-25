Karnataka Minister Rajanna, Who Claimed Honeytrap Attempts Made On Him, Petitions Home Minister; Seeks Probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cooperative Minister K N Rajanna, who hit the headlines following his revelation that efforts were made to honeytrap him, filed a written representation to Home Minister G Parameshwara seeking inquiry into the honeytrap case.

Rajanna met Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday and submitted a three-page letter explaining in detail how and when the honeytrap attempt was made on him. "In my representation, I have explained in detail about what all happened. Now it is left for the Home Minister and the (Karnataka) Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) to decide on the nature of the probe. All I want is that the truth should come out and people behind this heinous job should be brought to books," he said.

Parameshwara said he would discuss with the Karnataka Chief Minister and the legal experts on the future course of action on Rajanna's representation. However, he refused to reveal the content of the representation.

Meanwhile, Vidhana Soudha corridors are abuzz with the talks that the case may likely be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an ADGP rank officer.

Last week, Rajanna in the Karnataka Assembly had alleged that a group tried to honeytrap him. He also claimed he had information that as many as 48 politicians and prominent persons, including a few national leaders, have also been honey trapped. He had also said he had evidence to prove honeytrap efforts on him.

However Rajanna today said he had no proof of any sort to support his claims. "I had said in the Assembly, thinking that there will be CCTV footage. But when I inquired later, I found that the Government bungalows allotted to Ministers have not been covered by CCTV surveillance," he said.

Earlier, Rajanna said two girls along with a young man met him on different days in his Government quarters, saying they have a very important information to share with him. "Two girls had come separately, but the young man with them was the same. The girl, who met me next, claimed she was an advocate," Rajanna said.