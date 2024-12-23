Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Says She Will Continue Legal Battle Against BJP MLC CT Ravi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Monday said she would continue her legal battle against MLC CT Ravi, who is accused of using unparliamentary language against her.
"There is no question of forgiving Ravi. I was silent for two days as I was in shock. That doesn’t mean I have forgotten the incident. I will continue my fight until he is punished," Hebbalkar told reporters in Belagavi.
She also released a video clip, which she claimed to have contained evidence to prove her charge against Ravi and said she would soon send this evidence to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and request him to expedite the investigation into the case.
"I request the Chairman and the CM as well to direct the police to speed up the investigation (into the case) and get the FSL report at the earliest," she added.
Earlier in the day, Horatti said he would reconsider his earlier ruling and take further action if he is provided with any evidence against Ravi. On the day of the incident on Thursday, Horatti had said since all cameras and microphones were off at the time of the incident, he could not come to any conclusion.
‘I will write to PM’
Hebbalkar also said she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action against Ravi. "BJP never walks the talk. They miss no opportunity to chant the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan. Here their leader has insulted a woman legislator. I want to ask PM Modi, what action he will take against him (Ravi)," she said.
In a dramatic turn of events on the last day of the winter session held at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Ravi was arrested by the Belagavi police on charges of making a derogatory statement against Hebbalkar.
Hebbalka accused Ravi of using disparaging remarks after the Legislative Council was adjourned sine die following protests by both treasury and opposition benches for and against Union Minister Amit Shah’s remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambdkar.
“After the House was adjourned, Ravi started calling Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. He continued to do so despite my objection. Then I asked him if it was okay if I called him a murderer recalling an accident involving a vehicle he was travelling in. Still, he continued to abuse Rahul Gandhi. Then I called him a murderer following which he used an obscene remark,” Hebbalkar recalled.