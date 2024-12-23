ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Says She Will Continue Legal Battle Against BJP MLC CT Ravi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Monday said she would continue her legal battle against MLC CT Ravi, who is accused of using unparliamentary language against her.

"There is no question of forgiving Ravi. I was silent for two days as I was in shock. That doesn’t mean I have forgotten the incident. I will continue my fight until he is punished," Hebbalkar told reporters in Belagavi.

She also released a video clip, which she claimed to have contained evidence to prove her charge against Ravi and said she would soon send this evidence to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and request him to expedite the investigation into the case.

"I request the Chairman and the CM as well to direct the police to speed up the investigation (into the case) and get the FSL report at the earliest," she added.

Earlier in the day, Horatti said he would reconsider his earlier ruling and take further action if he is provided with any evidence against Ravi. On the day of the incident on Thursday, Horatti had said since all cameras and microphones were off at the time of the incident, he could not come to any conclusion.