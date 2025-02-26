Karnataka-Maharashtra Bus Service To Resume From February 27

Belagavi: The inter-state bus service between Karnataka and Maharashtra, suspended following the attack on a KSRTC bus conductor, is set to resume on February 27.

Currently, buses are being operated only from Karnataka to the Maharashtra border. Similarly, passengers are being dropped off from Maharashtra to Karnataka border. From there, passengers are going to their respective states in other vehicles. During this time, there have been allegations that private vehicles are charging exorbitant amounts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the Belagavi Central Bus Station, Furqan Syed, a passenger, said, "I want to go to Nashik in Maharashtra. However, buses are not operating from Belagavi after the service disruption due to language issues. It would be very beneficial if both governments resolve the issue soon and operate buses as usual."

"We held a video conference with the Kolhapur deputy commissioner and superintendent of police regarding the resumption of bus service between the two states. Bus service has been suspended for two-three days. Both the SPs have agreed to increase security on the state border. Therefore, we are going to formulate a smooth bus operation procedure within a few hours. We have made all arrangements to resume bus services on a full scale from February 27 afternoon," Belagavi district collector Mohammad Roshan said.

"The Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Shalini Rajneesh, spoke to her Maharashtra counterpart and the DGPs also had a conversation. Appropriate security should be provided not only in Belagavi and Kolhapur but also in Sangli and Solapur where unpleasant incidents have occurred. They have discussed at the highest level about providing security in various parts of Karnataka. The Chief Secretary will also bring this to the attention of the Chief Minister," Roshan added.

Sushila Kotagi, the traffic controller at Belagavi depot, said, "Passengers are facing a lot of trouble due to the lack of bus service from Karnataka to Maharashtra. Buses are only going up to the border of both states. About 64 buses have plied from Belagavi to Sankeshwar and Nippani today (Wednesday). Passengers are getting down at the Maharashtra border and going to their homes in other vehicles. Therefore, many passengers are querying about the resumption of services."