Lovers Dump Body Of Newborn At A Dumping Pit, Booked For Murder; First Such Case In Karnataka

Belagavi: For the first time in Karnataka, the Belagavi police have registered a murder case against lovers in connection with the case of dumping a newborn baby near a dumping pit. The accused duo, who have been arrested, are identified as Mahabalesh Kamoji and Simran Manikbai. This is the first such case to be registered in the state of Karnataka, police said.

The body of the newborn baby was found in a dumping pit next to a house in Ambadagatti village of Kittur taluk on March 5.

Giving information about this, District Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled said, "A young man and a young woman named Mahabalesh Kamoji and Simran Manikabai of Ambadagatti village were in love with each other for the past two years. And both had physical contact. Due to this last year, Simran was pregnant and no one knew about this matter because she was looking fat."

The SP said that on March 5, Simran had labour pains and gave birth to a child in the bathroom of their house. "Later, both the lovers dumped the child near the dumping pit secretly. The Kittur police, who had registered a murder case in this regard, have investigated the matter and taken action," he said.

''The body of the newborn was found with injuries to the head. The doctors had mentioned this in the post-mortem examination as well. The police, who investigated the case, went to the nearby government and private hospitals and collected information about the pregnant women receiving treatment. Later, when Simran was questioned on suspicion, the crime came to light,'' the SP said.

Video call during childbirth: ''Simran and Mahabalesh, who had been in love with each other for the past 2 years, are residents of the same lane in Ambadagatti village. They belong to different religions. The young woman had spoken to Mahabalesh on video call during childbirth,'' informed SP Guled. Now both the accused have been sent to jail.

''It has been learned that Simran's parents had also prepared to hold marriage for her in the next two months. The two accused were in love. They can have physical contact. However, the only sin is to brutally murder a baby who has never seen the world. In such cases, it is usually very difficult to find the mother. However, the Kittur police have worked hard and found the accused. The police have provided justice for the deceased innocent child, despite it being an unfortunate case", SP Guled.