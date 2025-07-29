ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Leads In Geotagging Lakes To Protect Water Resources, Fight Encroachment

Bengaluru: In a major effort to conserve water bodies and reclaim encroached lake land, the Karnataka government has launched a state-wide geotagging and digital mapping initiative that now serves as a model for other Indian states. As part of this ambitious project, over 31,000 lakes and water bodies have been geotagged across Karnataka, making it one of the first states to move towards comprehensive satellite and drone-based lake governance.

The initiative, launched in March 2024, is being jointly executed by the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development and the Survey, Settlement and Land Records (SSLR) Department. The goal is to digitally map all 41,875 water bodies across the state using modern tools such as ArcGIS, drone surveys, satellite mapping and rover-based ground validation.

Survey Reveals Large-Scale Encroachment

As of April 2025, 34,651 lakes covering approximately 7.7 lakh acres have been surveyed. The data revealed encroachments over 42,678 acres of lakebed and surrounding buffer zones. So far, 28,750 acres have been cleared and restored to public use, while encroachment removal on the remaining land is underway.

An official from the SSLR department said, “Digital mapping has made it possible to identify illegal encroachments with clear evidence. This has helped speed up the legal process and recovery of public land.”

The use of high-resolution satellite imagery and GPS data helps in the precise identification of encroached land, enabling faster legal action and future protection.

Drone Mapping and Real-Time Monitoring

To accelerate the process, the SSLR department has adopted drone and rover-based surveys. By mid-2025, 8,433 lakes were already digitally surveyed using drones, with another 6,210 expected to be covered by the end of this year. The mapped data is integrated into a Web-GIS platform, where information on each lake’s location, boundaries, ownership and encroachment status is updated in real time.

Currently, the platform is accessible only to government departments, but there are plans to make it available to the public to ensure transparency and citizen engagement.

Each lake's data is updated daily, providing insights into seasonal changes, water level fluctuations and compliance checks, making the system essential for sustainable water management.

Role of Gram Panchayats and Community Participation

The project’s success is attributed to the active involvement of gram panchayats and local communities, who have helped to identify lake boundaries, resolve disputes and validate records. Officials emphasised that this kind of grassroot engagement is vital for long-term lake conservation.

Hassan district has led in geotagging progress, while districts like Ballari have lagged behind. Authorities say the disparity is due to differences in administrative coordination and on-ground cooperation.