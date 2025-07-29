Karnataka Leads In Geotagging Lakes To Protect Water Resources, Fight Encroachment

Bengaluru: In a major effort to conserve water bodies and reclaim encroached lake land, the Karnataka government has launched a state-wide geotagging and digital mapping initiative that now serves as a model for other Indian states. As part of this ambitious project, over 31,000 lakes and water bodies have been geotagged across Karnataka, making it one of the first states to move towards comprehensive satellite and drone-based lake governance.
The initiative, launched in March 2024, is being jointly executed by the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development and the Survey, Settlement and Land Records (SSLR) Department. The goal is to digitally map all 41,875 water bodies across the state using modern tools such as ArcGIS, drone surveys, satellite mapping and rover-based ground validation.
Survey Reveals Large-Scale Encroachment
As of April 2025, 34,651 lakes covering approximately 7.7 lakh acres have been surveyed. The data revealed encroachments over 42,678 acres of lakebed and surrounding buffer zones. So far, 28,750 acres have been cleared and restored to public use, while encroachment removal on the remaining land is underway.
An official from the SSLR department said, “Digital mapping has made it possible to identify illegal encroachments with clear evidence. This has helped speed up the legal process and recovery of public land.”
The use of high-resolution satellite imagery and GPS data helps in the precise identification of encroached land, enabling faster legal action and future protection.
Drone Mapping and Real-Time Monitoring
To accelerate the process, the SSLR department has adopted drone and rover-based surveys. By mid-2025, 8,433 lakes were already digitally surveyed using drones, with another 6,210 expected to be covered by the end of this year. The mapped data is integrated into a Web-GIS platform, where information on each lake’s location, boundaries, ownership and encroachment status is updated in real time.
Currently, the platform is accessible only to government departments, but there are plans to make it available to the public to ensure transparency and citizen engagement.
Each lake's data is updated daily, providing insights into seasonal changes, water level fluctuations and compliance checks, making the system essential for sustainable water management.
Role of Gram Panchayats and Community Participation
The project’s success is attributed to the active involvement of gram panchayats and local communities, who have helped to identify lake boundaries, resolve disputes and validate records. Officials emphasised that this kind of grassroot engagement is vital for long-term lake conservation.
Hassan district has led in geotagging progress, while districts like Ballari have lagged behind. Authorities say the disparity is due to differences in administrative coordination and on-ground cooperation.
Climate Action and Water Security
The geotagging initiative is not just about encroachment control—it also plays a crucial role in climate resilience and water security. The data collected supports major environmental and water management efforts, including, Karnataka State Action Plan on Climate Change (KSAPCC), Bangalore Climate Action and Resilience Plan (BCAP) and World Bank’s Water Resilience Project.
Officials say the integration of lake data into these climate plans enhances the state’s ability to deal with floods, droughts, and long-term water shortages in both urban and rural areas.
National Push and Broader Impact
At the national level, the Union Cabinet Secretary has urged all states and union territories to complete similar geotagging exercises. States like Haryana, Telangana, Meghalaya, and Tamil Nadu have already begun their own initiatives, with Telangana using GEOID-tagged data under Mission Kakatiya and Haryana geotagging more than 18,000 water bodies by 2022.
The Centre has also encouraged the use of MGNREGA, CAMPA, and Finance Commission funds for waterbody mapping and conservation. Special emphasis has been placed on involving women-led Self-Help Groups in water conservation and enforcement of rainwater harvesting rules.
Public Health and Educational Linkages
Properly maintained lakes also help in controlling vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Officials noted that cleaned and restored lakes reduce waterlogging and mosquito breeding, especially during monsoons. Educational outreach campaigns are also linking clean water access to school and public health infrastructure, especially in rural areas.
Challenges and Way Ahead
While the government has celebrated Karnataka’s progress, opposition leaders have raised concerns over delays in some districts and the neglect of smaller or older water bodies. Some have questioned whether the digital mapping is translating into improved drinking water access or better infrastructure for schools and healthcare.
Despite the challenges, Karnataka’s experience suggests that digital mapping, legal enforcement, climate integration and community participation can create a strong framework for water conservation. Going forward, the government plans to complete the remaining geotagging, publish data for public access and improve inter-departmental coordination to ensure that restored lakes remain protected.
This initiative, from campus to catchment, could redefine how India manages its water resources and how citizens engage in protecting them.
