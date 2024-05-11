ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: KAS Officer's Wife Dies by 'Suicide'; Case Lodged Against Husband on Brother's Complaint

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Karnataka High Court Woman Advocate dies by 'Suicide'.
Karnataka High Court Woman Advocate dies by 'Suicide'.(ETV Bharat)

A Karnataka Administrative Service officer's wife, who is a High Court advocate and a model, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru city. Her brother complained to the police that the KAS officer was responsible for her death. A case is lodged and investigation is on.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A woman advocate in Karnataka High Court and the wife of a KAS (Karnataka Administrative Service) officer allegedly died by suicide in a house under the Sanjayanagar police station limits here on Saturday. Chaitra B Gowda (35 years of age) is the woman who died and a purported suicide note was also found at the spot of her death, the police said.

Chaitra B Gowda used to live in Annayya Layout under Sanjaynagar Police Station, Bengaluru. The woman's husband is a KAS officer and working as an Assistant Commissioner in the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Corporation (KIDB). It is learnt that Chaitra, who was a lawyer by profession, was also actively engaged in modeling, police said.

Her body was found hanging on Saturday morning. On the information given by the family members, the police reached the spot and sent the dead body to M S Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru. The family of the deceased filed a complaint alleging that her husband was responsible for the death. A one-page death note was found, police said.

North Division DCP Saidulu Adawat has reacted on the case, saying "We have received a complaint about the suicide of a KAS officer's wife. The deceased's brother has complained to the police. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. A death note was found in Chaitra's house. It is known that she wrote that no one was responsible for her death. Did she write it herself? It is being checked."

The dead body has been sent for postmortem and after the investigation, everything will be known, the officer informed.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

KARNATAKABENGALURUWOMAN ADVOCATESUICIDEKAS OFFICER WIFE DEATH

