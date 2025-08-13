Karnataka JDS MLC Claims He Got 2,800 Stray Dogs Killed & Buried Under Coconut Trees

Bengaluru: Even as a nationwide debate over stray dogs is going on, Karnataka JDS MLC S L Bhojegowda made a controversial claim that he got killed around 2,800 stray dogs and buried them under trees.

Talking about the menace of stray dogs in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Bhojegowda, while explaining how he tackled the stray dog menace when he was the President of the Chikkamagaluru Municipal Council, said he got over 2,800 dogs killed and buried under trees.

"I got these dogs to eat meat (laced with poison) and die. Later, I got them buried under coconut trees," Bhojegowda, a close aide of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, said.

When a fellow MLC warned him that he might go to jail for his controversial claim, an unperturbed Bhojegowda said he was ready to go to jail. "Let them put me in jail. I'm ready to go to jail for the sake of our children and their protection. Let us see what happens,"

Further, he urged the Karnataka Government to file a petition before the Supreme Court seeking permission to kill stray dogs. "We also love animals and have sympathy towards them. But our kids are being attacked and bitten by stray dogs every day. Let the Government file a petition before the Supreme Court. Let us see what SC Judges will do? Will they not make decisions if their children face such problems?" he asked, while calling animal lovers and activists are themselves a menace to society.

The apex court had in a recent order directed Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) authorities to permanently relocate all stray dogs to shelters, citing an 'extremely grim' situation of dog bites causing rabies, especially among children. It ordered the creation of shelters for 5,000 dogs within 6–8 weeks and warned of strict action, including contempt, against any obstruction.

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel, who has campaigned against the stray menace through his NGO Lok Abhiyan, welcomed the verdict. He said, "We have been running this campaign for two years. The court has accepted all our demands. We should welcome this and implement this across the country."

