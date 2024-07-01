Karnataka: Village That Has The Highest Number of Body Donors in India

Belagavi (Karnataka) : A remote village in Karnataka has emerged as a role model for body donation to further the cause of medical education. Around 185 residents of Shegunasi village gave their consent to donate their bodies to help the medical students, thereby attracting the attention of the entire country.

Shegunasi village is located in Athani Taluk of Belagavi district. Out of the 185 body donors, 17 people have already died and their bodies have been given to medical colleges. It is special that young people and women have come forward to donate their bodies.

Mantesh Siddhana, a resident of Shegunasi, said, "A yoga practice camp was organized by an organization in the village. Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar, a doctor, came to this program and created awareness about body donation. After this, 108 people voluntarily registered for body donation on the spot. We have made this decision with the view that the body should be useful to others instead of turning into ashes after death".

"There is no caste or any other discrimination in this noble cause. No opposition has come from any side so far. We will hand over the dead bodies after performing pooja rituals. Our only hope is that this body will be useful to someone else," a villager said.

Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar said, "Our father Basavanyappa was also a dentist. He also participated in the freedom struggle. When my father died on November 13, 2008, he donated his body to the KLE organization. Two years later, I drew the attention of the entire country by dissecting my father's body and teaching medical students. Many people have come forward to do body donation."

In addition to this, many people are doing body donation in many places. As a result of the awareness of body donation, more than 5,000 people have already registered in KLE organization. More than 200 bodies have already been received as donations. Thus, after the body donation, the students pay respect to the dead body and then dissect it and study.

The bodies have been sent to many colleges of the state from Belagavi. Shegunasi village has now got the highest number of body donors in the country. In addition, 100 have been registered in Mahalingapura and recently people are coming forward for body donation in every village". One's body donation can save many lives. In this regard, a big revolution has started in Belagavi district.

