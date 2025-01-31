Karnataka Implements SC Directive On Right to Die With Dignity For Terminally Ill Patients

Bengaluru: In a significant move that upholds a patient's right to die with dignity, the Karnataka Government on Saturday issued an order implementing the Supreme Court’s directive on withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining treatment (WLST) for terminally ill patients with no hope of recovery.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao announced the government's decision to implement the SC directive (on patient's right to death with dignity) on the X platform.

"It is a historic order which will immensely benefit those who are terminally ill with no hopes of recovery or are in a persistent vegetative state and where the patient no longer benefits from life-sustaining treatment," he said.

The Supreme Court in its January 1, 2023 judgement recognised the patient’s right to die with dignity and laid down guidelines for withdrawing or withholding life-sustaining treatment for patients who are terminally ill with no hope of recovery and no longer benefit from the medical treatment.

As per the Government Order dated January 30, any neurologist, neurosurgeon, surgeon, anaesthetist or intensivist approved by the appropriate authority under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act for the certification of brian-stem death will be nominated as a member of the Secondary Medical Board which will certify withholding or withdrawing of life-sustaining treatment.

Gundurao said that the Government has also come out with an Advanced Medical Directive (AMD) or a living will in which a patient can record their wishes about their medical treatment in the future. "This important step will bring great relief and a dignified sense of closure to many families and individuals," he said, adding Karnataka is a progressive state and is always at the forefront of upholding liberal and equitable values for a more just society.

