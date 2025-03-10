Karnataka House Passes Bill To Divide BBMP Into Smaller Corporations

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be divided into up to seven corporations for the 'better administration' of the ever growing city as the Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024 that seeks to divide BBMP into smaller corporations, amidst a walkout by opposition BJP and the JDS.

Piloting the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said the move to divide Bengaluru is for better administration of the city, keeping its future growth in mind. "It is not a Bill that merely seeks to divide the Bengaluru corporation but that ensures coordinated growth and strengthened administration for a better future of the city," he said.

The Bill that was vetted by the joint committee for over two months seeks to divide Bengaluru into seven smaller corporations with a maximum of 150 corporators besides providing a 30-month tenure for mayors and deputy Mayors. It also proposes setting up of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) that would act as a consultative body besides coordinating and supervising the development of the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It will have the Chief Minister as ex-officio chairperson and the Bengaluru Development Minister as ex-officio vice-chairperson. All MLAs, MLCs and MPs of Bengaluru City will be members of it.

BJP opposed the Bill, describing it as the 'death knell' for the future of the city, before they walked out of the house in protest. "The Bill, instead of ensuring streamlining of the administration, will create chaos with too many mayors, deputy mayors and corporators. There will also not be a uniform growth as some corporations with IT Parks and industrial and business hubs under its jurisdiction will thrive while others suffer for that want of revenue," Opposition Leader R Ashoka said.

The division of Bengaluru is also not in the interest of Kannadigas. "In some areas, Kannadigas already are a minority. If the BBMP is divided into smaller corporations, then there are chances that non-Kannadigas will occupy the mayoral and deputy mayoral posts," he said.

Moreover, the Bill violates the 74th amendment of the Constitution which mandates the local bodies to function as self governing institutions. "By setting up GBA, you are infringing upon the autonomy of local bodies," he said, adding that similar experiments in Delhi and Mumbai also failed.

BJP MLA S R Vishwanath suggested the government consider strengthening the administration in the current setup instead of going for the division of BBMP. "Already we have eight BBMP zones, each headed by an IAS officer. We can achieve what we want to achieve through this Bill without dividing BBMP. All we need to do is to empower them with the necessary powers and strengthen their administration," he said.

He also suggested that the government wait till the delimitation exercise is over as there will be a change in numbers and boundaries of the existing parliamentary constituenciers. Some BJP members also suggested pooling of revenues of all new corporations and redistributing among them based on developmental needs.

Shivakumar said the revenue of one corporation cannot be transferred to another as per the 74th Amendment. Therefore, it has been provisioned in the Bill making it mandatory for the government to support weaker corporations.