'Will Take Strict Measures To Identify Lapses,' Karnataka HM On Bengaluru Stadium Stampede

Bengaluru: Karnataka government will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events, meetings and celebrations aimed at preventing any untoward incidents, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday.

The initiative comes in the wake of a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday that claimed 11 lives.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that the government will take strict measures to identify the lapses that led to the stampede near the stadium, where a large number of people had thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

Eleven people have died and 56 have been injured in the incident, he said. Among the injured, 46 have gone back home after the treatment, while 10 are in the hospital, and their condition is not serious, according to doctors.

"Aimed at preventing such incidents, the government, the home department, will formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). We will give instructions that from now on, any mega events, meetings, and celebrations should be held within the framework of the directions issued by the police department," Parameshwara said.