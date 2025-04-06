Karnataka High Court Urges Centre And State Govts To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has advised both the Central and State governments to consider implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution of India, such as equality, secularism, justice and fraternity.
The recommendation was made by a bench led by Justice Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar during the hearing of a civil appeal related to property inheritance. The case involved a dispute over the share of property after the death of a woman named Shahnaz Begum, a government school teacher, who passed away in 2014.
Why the Uniform Civil Code?
According to the court, implementing the UCC would help realise the core objectives of the Constitution as stated in its Preamble—namely, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. “True equality under Article 14 can be achieved only if there is uniformity in personal laws irrespective of religion,” the court stated.
The bench emphasised that the UCC would not only ensure equal status and opportunities for all citizens, but would also help deliver justice to women. It noted that religious-based personal laws often lead to inequality, especially in matters such as inheritance and property rights.
Unequal Laws for Women
The court pointed out that personal laws differ significantly between religions, especially in the treatment of women. Under Hindu law, daughters have the same inheritance rights as sons. However, under Muslim personal law, sisters are not entitled to an equal share of inheritance. They may be eligible for a share of remaining assets but are not considered equal partners in the inheritance of property. “This disparity contradicts the constitutional goal of equality and needs to be addressed,” the court observed.
Historical Context and Constitutional Intent
In its order, the court referenced debates from the Constituent Assembly. Many members, including Dr BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, T Krishnamachari and Maulana Hasrat Mohani, supported the idea of a Uniform Civil Code. While some members opposed it, the idea found significant support from key constitutional architects.
States Like Goa and Uttarakhand Have Already Implemented UCC Laws
The court noted that states like Goa and Uttarakhand have already taken steps to implement versions of the UCC. It suggested that similar efforts should be considered nationwide, under the provision of Article 44 of the Constitution, which encourages the state to secure a uniform civil code for all citizens.
As part of its direction, the High Court ordered that a copy of the judgment be sent to the Law Secretaries of both the Central and State governments through the Registrar General of the High Court.
Case Background
The case was filed by Samihulla Khan and others, the siblings of late Shahnaz Begum, who had sought equal share in her property. A lower civil court had ruled that the brothers should receive a small share of the property. However, Shahnaz Begum’s husband, 89-year-old Sirajuddin, challenged this order in the High Court, arguing that the property had been purchased in his wife's name out of love and responsibility and was not meant to be shared with others.
While addressing this case, the High Court took a broader view of the issue and recommended to the government the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code to ensure consistency and fairness in personal laws across communities.
