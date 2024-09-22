ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka HC Judge Rapped By SC For Pakistan Remark Expresses Regret, Blames Social Media

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The Karnataka High Court judge whose objectionable remarks made headlines recently has expressed regret, while saying that the judicial proceedings were reported out of context on social media platforms.

Karnataka HC Judge Rapped By SC For Pakistan Remark Expresses Regret, Blames Social Media
Justice V Srishananda (karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in)

Bengaluru: Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court has expressed regret over the alleged objectionable remarks he made recently during judicial proceedings, which have gone viral prompting the Supreme Court to take cognisance of it.

On September 20, a five-judge bench of the Apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud took serious note of two videos in which the HC judge is seen making the comments in open court and sought a report from the Registrar General of the High Court. In one of the clips, Justice Srishananda referred to an area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan".

On Saturday afternoon, as the court proceedings commenced, Justice Srishananda read out his statement in this connection. "A few observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out of context on social media platforms. The observations were unintentional and not meant to hurt any individual or any section of society. If such observations hurt any individual or any section of society or community, I express my sincere regrets," the HC judge said.

Some members of the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru (AAB) were also present when Justice Srishananda read out his message. The lawyers pointed out that some YouTubers were posting clips of court proceedings with misleading headlines, which was causing problem.

Read More

‘May Lay Down Some Basic Guidelines’, SC Takes Cognisance of Comments of Karnataka HC Judge Against Woman Lawyer

Bengaluru: Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court has expressed regret over the alleged objectionable remarks he made recently during judicial proceedings, which have gone viral prompting the Supreme Court to take cognisance of it.

On September 20, a five-judge bench of the Apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud took serious note of two videos in which the HC judge is seen making the comments in open court and sought a report from the Registrar General of the High Court. In one of the clips, Justice Srishananda referred to an area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan".

On Saturday afternoon, as the court proceedings commenced, Justice Srishananda read out his statement in this connection. "A few observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out of context on social media platforms. The observations were unintentional and not meant to hurt any individual or any section of society. If such observations hurt any individual or any section of society or community, I express my sincere regrets," the HC judge said.

Some members of the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru (AAB) were also present when Justice Srishananda read out his message. The lawyers pointed out that some YouTubers were posting clips of court proceedings with misleading headlines, which was causing problem.

Read More

‘May Lay Down Some Basic Guidelines’, SC Takes Cognisance of Comments of Karnataka HC Judge Against Woman Lawyer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN BENGALURU REMARKJUSTICE SRISHANANDAKARNATAKA HC JUDGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.