Loading...

Karnataka HC Directs Collector to Consider Shooter's Plea for Possessing 4 Weapons, 25,000 Ammo

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

Karnataka High Court Directs Collector to Consider Shooter's Plea for Possessing Weapons, Ammo

The Karnataka High Court said that the applicant is an aspiring shooter who can own 2 firearms with 30,000 rounds of ammunition. Stating that any renowned shooter is eligible to own 10 firearms as per the Arms Act, the HC bench directed Kodagu Collector to consider the applicant shooter's plea for four weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Karnataka High Court has directed the Kodagu District Collector to consider the plea of a famous shooter who participated in national and state-level shooting competitions to possess four weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard a petition filed by Sajan Ayyappa, a resident of Kolkeri village in Napoklu, Kodagu district.

"Also, the applicant is an aspiring shooter who can own 2 firearms with 30,000 rounds of ammunition. A renowned shooter can own 10 guns and 1 lakh rounds of ammunition. Also, any renowned shooter is eligible to own 10 firearms as per exemption clause (2) of Arms Act relating to possession of arms. That is, eight weapons for athletes and 2 weapons for the general public under sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Act," the bench said in its order. The bench said that, therefore the petitioner can have four more weapons and it quashed the notice issued by the Collector.

Background of the case?: On September 21, 2020, the petitioner Ayyappa submitted a request to the District Collector for obtaining arms and ammunition. On December 28, 2022, the District Collector issued a notice saying, "You (the applicant) have not disclosed the qualifications. Therefore, you should explain to the District Collector within the next 15 days."

The petitioner, who questioned this in the High Court, said, "As I am a famous shooter, I have participated in several national and state-level competitions. Therefore, I am allowed to have 10 guns. Also, I already have three weapons and requested to have an additional weapon as a fourth one. However, the authorities are making excuses without any reason. Also, they have issued a notice to prove if am I a famous shooter," he explained to the bench.

Counsel for the government explained to the bench, "As per the provisions of the Arms Act, the petitioner can have only two weapons. However, the petitioner has pleaded for additional weapons. This is not tenable."

TAGGED:

KarnatakaShooterHigh CourtWeaponsAmmunition

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.