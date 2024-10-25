ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Health Minister Launches India's First Mall-Based Food Quality Testing Centers

Bengaluru: In a pioneering step towards ensuring food safety, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the country’s first Food Quality Testing Center at the Phoenix Mall of Asia here. For the first time in India, shoppers can now test food items for adulteration and quality directly in select malls.

The Food Safety Department has deployed Rapid Testing Kits at 10 malls across Bengaluru, including well-known locations like Vaishnavi Sapphire Center, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Elements Mall, and Forum Mall Koramangala. This initiative allows consumers to test everyday food products like pulses, cooking oil, milk products, vegetables, and even drinking water for potential adulteration.

Gundu Rao told reporters, "Public access to these testing facilities marks a huge leap in consumer rights and health safety. Our goal is to empower consumers to verify the quality of essential items, from food grains to vegetables, directly in supermarkets such as More and Reliance Fresh."

He further noted that this initiative is aimed at increasing awareness, not targeting manufacturers, urging citizens to prioritise clean, safe food for better health.