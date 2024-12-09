Karnataka Health Minister Dares Opposition Over Allegations of "Mafia Links" In Health Department

Belagavi: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao refuted allegations of mafia involvement in the state's health sector, asserting that the government is committed to transparency and accountability. He urged the Opposition to focus on substantial issues rather than engaging in baseless accusations.

Speaking ahead of the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Belagavi, Rao challenged the BJP to address the alleged irregularities during their tenure, particularly the COVID-19 scam. “Our government is not involved in any mafia. If the BJP wants answers, they should first clarify their role in the COVID scam. We are prepared to discuss health issues truthfully and openly in the assembly,” he stated.

Rao acknowledged the deaths of pregnant women in Karnataka, but noted that these cannot be conclusively attributed to medical negligence. He emphasised the government’s efforts to improve healthcare services, particularly in North Karnataka, where there is a shortage of medical staff. “Pregnant women are returning to Ballari Hospital for treatment, and we are addressing staffing shortages through transparent recruitment of doctors and nurses. Action on this will be taken soon,” he assured.

In a related statement, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna criticized the Opposition for focusing on divisive politics instead of addressing the real issues of the state. “We welcome meaningful discussions on public welfare, but the Opposition should stop stirring hatred. Instead of pointing fingers at the government, they should highlight and work on solving the problems faced by people, particularly in North Karnataka,” Rajanna said.

The winter session in Belagavi is expected to witness heated debates on health services, regional disparities, and governance, with both sides ready to engage in sharp exchanges.

It is to be noted that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recently visited the Bellary District Hospital, where the deaths of pregnant women occurred, and inspected it. The minister had assured that the Siddaramaiah-led government has taken serious note of the death of five pregnant women who underwent caesarean sections in the last month at the Bellary District Hospital.