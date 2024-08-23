Karnataka HC Turns Down Woman's Request for Rs 6 Lakh Per Month As Alimony From Her Ex-Husband

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka High Court has strongly objected to the move of a woman, who demanded Rs six lakh alimony from her estranged husband every month, saying that if she wants to spend this much money, it is better for her to work herself.

A bench headed by Justice Lalita Kanneghanti took up the hearing of the petition filed by the woman seeking to increase the alimony fixed by the family court. At the same time, it warned that a clear message will be sent out through the current case to those who believe that the court process and the law can be misused.

Does the applicant woman need 6,16,300 per month for the expenses? Maintenance cannot be given to the wife based on how much the husband is earning. It is given on the basis of what does she need? Husband can earn 10 crores. Does the court order to pay her 5 crores? If a woman spends so much on herself per month, then let her earn it, the bench responded harshly.

Also, there is no provision in law to demand maintenance based on expected expenses. The woman has given details of personal expenses as her monthly expenses. Children and other responsibilities are not mentioned in this, the bench observed.

The hearing was adjourned to September 9, stating that the woman was given a last opportunity to file an affidavit covering actual expenses.

In the hearing, the counsel for the woman said, "The petitioner needs nutritious food. Now she has to eat outside. She needs 40,000 per month for food. Her husband, who left her, wears branded clothes every day. The shirt he wears costs Rs 10,000. But she has to wear old clothes. The cost of clothes, beauty enhancers, medicines. And Rs 60,000 is required for the purchase of other items," he told the bench.

Expressing surprise at this, the Justices said, "Court is not a market for litigants to bargain. Your client does not understand. But, you should understand and advise her. She should inform the court of her actual expenses. This is the last chance."

Adinath Narde, the lawyer for the ex-husband, said, according to her bank statement, it has been recorded that she has invested Rs 63 lakh in various places. The wife's lawyer objected to this and said that the alimony request is not her actual expenditure, it is an expected expenditure.