Karnataka HC Rejects Pakistani Kids' Plea Against Deportation Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has refused to intervene in the Central Government’s directive asking all Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave the country, issued in the aftermath of the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. A vacation bench led by Justice MG Uma dismissed a plea filed by three minor children of a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, who sought protection from forced deportation.

The petition was filed by eight-year-old Bibi Yamina, four-year-old Muhammad Mudassir, and three-year-old Muhammad Yusuf, all born to an Indian mother and a Pakistani father. They urged the court to restrain the Central and State governments from taking any coercive action against them.

The court, however, declined to intervene, stating that in view of the serious terror attack in Pahalgam, the Central Government’s directive for Pakistani nationals to leave India was in the interest of national security. The bench observed that at such a sensitive juncture, judicial intervention was not appropriate and dismissed the petition.

The children's mother is an Indian citizen who had married a Pakistani national under Islamic law, but chose to retain her Indian citizenship. The children accompanied their mother to India on valid visas on January 4, 2025, to attend a family wedding. Their visa was later extended until June 18, 2025.

However, following the deadly attack in Kashmir, the Indian government mandated that all Pakistani nationals residing in India on visas must leave the country by April 30, 2025. In compliance with this directive, the petitioners travelled to the Attari border on April 28, intending to return to Pakistan. But Pakistani authorities reportedly denied them entry, claiming no one had arrived to receive them, and the border gate was shut.