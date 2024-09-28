Karnataka HC Quashes Stay On Centre's Notification About Mandatory Jute Packaging Of Sugar

Bengaluru: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court has quashed the order of a single-judge bench which had granted an interim stay to the Centre's notification that 20 per cent of the total production of sugar should be packed in jute bags made from raw materials of Indian jute.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Arvind heard the appeal filed by the Narendra Modi-led government challenging the order of the single-judge bench.

Quashed Interim Order: The division bench in its order said, "The single-judge bench passed an interim order which is yet to become final. However, the appeal is allowed and the order of the single judge bench is quashed."

The Union Ministry of Textiles had issued on December 26, 2023, and June 28, 2024, that 20 per cent of the total production of sugar must be packed in jute bags made from Indian jute raw materials. South Indian Sugar Mills Association-Karnataka filed a petition challenging this notification. The single-judge bench that heard the case had granted an interim stay to the Centre's notification and adjourned the hearing.

Meanwhile, the Centre filed an appeal challenging the order of the single-member bench. When the petition came up for hearing on September 24, the counsel for the petitioner brought the matter of appeal to the attention of the bench. Now the division bench has ordered to set aside the interim order of the single-judge bench.