Karnataka HC Quashes Disqualification Of National Basketball Player Shashank Over Doping

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a 2022 decision by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee (ADDC) disqualifying Shashank J Rai, a senior national basketball player, from sporting events for four years over doping charges. The order was issued by a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna after hearing the case submitted by Shashank.

“The ignominy suffered by any sports person accused of doping is a unique and deeply personal form of disgrace that extends beyond mere professional consequences. It touches on their honour, legacy and identity, often leaving indelible scars. It results in the athlete being frequently condemned on the presumption of guilt, which sometimes overrides due process. Once a sports person is found accused of doping, his past achievements become suspect, as if victory was not earned but engineered,” it opined.

The court suggested that in doping cases, the authorities should consider all the facts presented by the suspects during the investigation and take action based on their accuracy. “However, the order issued by the Doping Appellate Authority suspending Shashank Rai did not consider important evidence. The lack of a reasoned decision would be a clear violation of the principle of fairness,” it said.

“The penalty imposed is in ignorance of the assertion of the petitioner that the presence of 19-NA in his sample was not a result of wilful ingestion of a performance enhancing substance, but rather an inadvertent consequence of consuming pork – a staple in the cuisine of his native, coastal Karnataka,” the bench observed.

It said that the order passed against Shashank without considering these factors was illegal.

The court said that the Anti-Doping Rules allow the authorities to examine the significant fault or negligence of the athletes, but the disciplinary committee did not consider the negligence of the applicant. The applicant could have directed the Appellate Authority to submit evidence about the allegations. However, the authority did not take any action, it said.