Karnataka HC Quashes Disqualification Of National Basketball Player Shashank Over Doping

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a 2022 decision by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee (ADDC) disqualifying Shashank J Rai, a senior national basketball player, from sporting events for four years over doping charges. The order was issued by a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna after hearing the case submitted by Shashank.
“The ignominy suffered by any sports person accused of doping is a unique and deeply personal form of disgrace that extends beyond mere professional consequences. It touches on their honour, legacy and identity, often leaving indelible scars. It results in the athlete being frequently condemned on the presumption of guilt, which sometimes overrides due process. Once a sports person is found accused of doping, his past achievements become suspect, as if victory was not earned but engineered,” it opined.
The court suggested that in doping cases, the authorities should consider all the facts presented by the suspects during the investigation and take action based on their accuracy. “However, the order issued by the Doping Appellate Authority suspending Shashank Rai did not consider important evidence. The lack of a reasoned decision would be a clear violation of the principle of fairness,” it said.
“The penalty imposed is in ignorance of the assertion of the petitioner that the presence of 19-NA in his sample was not a result of wilful ingestion of a performance enhancing substance, but rather an inadvertent consequence of consuming pork – a staple in the cuisine of his native, coastal Karnataka,” the bench observed.
It said that the order passed against Shashank without considering these factors was illegal.
The court said that the Anti-Doping Rules allow the authorities to examine the significant fault or negligence of the athletes, but the disciplinary committee did not consider the negligence of the applicant. The applicant could have directed the Appellate Authority to submit evidence about the allegations. However, the authority did not take any action, it said.
“This violates sub-section (8) of Section 22 of the Act, which mandates fair hearing and reasoning requirements,” the court said.
The petitioner was thus suspended for four years in 2022, and the suspension order is being quashed as three years have been completed. He is being allowed to continue his sports career, the bench said in its order.
More about the case
The applicant was tested by the Anti-Doping Agency on February 5, 2022, during practice and a game. During this time, urine was collected and stored in a sealed bag. Later, it was removed in Delhi and tested at the National Doping Testing Laboratory, and it was said that the samples would have to be sent to Rome for further testing.
On July 13, 2022, a notice was issued to Shashank, informing him that he had been suspended, to which he objected and filed an application with the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee, stating that the rules had been violated. However, the disciplinary panel upheld the order suspending the applicant.
Shashank challenged the decision in the high court, where his counsel argued that the order suspending the petitioner was completely illegal and a clear violation of the principles of natural justice.