Karnataka HC Cancels Malur Assembly Constituency Results: Orders Recount Of Votes Within 4 Weeks

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of Congress legislator K Y Nanjegowda, representing the Malur constituency in Kolar district, ordering a recount of votes polled in the 2023 state assembly elections. It has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct recounting of votes and announce the results within the next four weeks.

The verdict came from a bench led by Justice R Devadas, which was hearing an election petition filed by BJP’s KS Manjunath Gowda, who had lost to Nanjegowda. The petition alleged irregularities during the counting process. After nearly two years of proceedings, the court ruled in favour of a recount and declared Nanjegowda’s election invalid.

However, acting on a plea by Nanjegowda’s counsel, the High Court has put its own order declaring the MLA seat 'invalid' on hold for 30 days. This interim relief allows the Congress MLA to move the Supreme Court. If the apex court does not intervene within that period, the MLA seat will become invalid and a recount will be held. Similarly, if the Supreme Court stays the High Court order, there will be no problem with the MLA seat.

The court has directed Kolar District Election Officer Venkataraju to explain whether the hard disk containing the footage of the vote counting process in Malur constituency was obtained from M.Ikea Business Solutions Private Limited and submit an affidavit.