Karnataka HC Allows Woman, Children Who Were Staying Illegally In Gokarna Cave To Travel To Russia

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has allowed the Centre to provide the necessary travel documents for the mother and two children who had overstayed in the Gokarna cave in Uttara Kannada district to return to Russia. A bench headed by Justice BM Shyam Prasad Dror disposed of the petition filed by the children's father, Shlomo Goldstein, with this instruction.

The woman and children, who were staying in the Gokarna Cave, came to India from Russia with a permit, but they have overstayed. "Therefore, Russia should provide all the necessary details to the government," it observed.

"In addition, the mother of the children has requested to return to Russia with the children herself. The Russian government has also instructed to bring the mother and children to its country. Therefore, the three should be sent back as soon as possible. The Centre should provide all the necessary documents for this," the bench said in its order.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamat, who argued for the Centre, said that after examining the child's DNA test report, the mother and the child's country of origin were informed. Considering this, the Russian government has issued them Emergency Travel Documents (ETD). Also, this ETD will be valid only from September 25, 2025, to October 9, Kamat contended and requested the bench to issue an exit permit to send the mother and the children to Russia as soon as possible.